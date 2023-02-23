The American Lamb Board (ALB) is sponsoring the 36th Annual National Lamb Feeders Association (NLFA) Howard Wyman Leadership School. The deadline to apply is April 1. This year’s event is scheduled for July 9–13 in Columbus, Ohio. Participants will explore the Ohio sheep industry, visiting several lamb producers, feedlots and barns, live processing and ultrasound. Discussions about lamb round out the agenda.

The 5-day program is designed to highlight a cross-section of the sheep industry, especially for up-and-coming industry leaders.

The school is named for NLFA organizer Howard Wyman and emphasizes the feeding, marketing, harvesting and merchandising of lamb and lamb products.

“The Howard Wyman Leadership School is a great way for young producers to gain valuable production information and to meet other producers, feeders and industry specialists," says ALB Chairman Peter Camino.

Attendees must be at least 20 years of age. The $250 fee covers lodging, meals and tour expenses. Some individual transportation will be required. Application is free, with the fee due upon acceptance.

The application for this year’s school is available on the NLFA website.

ALB is an industry-funded national research, promotion and information checkoff program that works on behalf of all American commercial and seedstock producers, feeders, direct marketers and processors to build awareness and demand for American lamb. Funding is through mandatory assessments paid by all industry segments. The board is appointed by the secretary of agriculture and represents all industry sectors, geographic regions and sizes of production. The work of the ALB is overseen by USDA and supported by staff in Denver, Colorado.

ALB’s annual budget averages about $2.5 million. Almost two-thirds of funds are devoted to American lamb promotion. By law, the board’s expenditures for administration are limited to 10% or less of projected revenues. The board was established in 2002. More information is at LambResourceCenter.com.

Source: American Lamb Board