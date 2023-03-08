Tyson Foods showcased top products from its extensive portfolio of fresh meats brands, including new products, at the recent 2023 Annual Meat Conference (AMC). The event brings together more than 1,500 meat industry professionals annually and ran through March 8 in Dallas.

The Tyson All Natural Premium Pork case-ready product line debuted at the show. The line features cuts like bone-in and boneless loins, pork sirloin and pork shoulder butt, and offers consumers a tender, juicy, consistent case-ready pork option from the Tyson brand.

“At Tyson Foods, we pride ourselves on understanding the market drivers for beef and pork to create real solutions for our customers,” said Kent Harrison, vice president of fresh meats marketing and premium programs. “This year, we are excited to showcase a few of our newest solutions at the Annual Meat Conference. We can’t wait to hear what our customers think and look forward to continuing to supply them with the tools and insights they need to build their fresh meats sales.”

Show attendees also had the opportunity to experience two of the branded programs’ case-ready offerings of Chairman’s Reserve Meats and Open Prairie Natural Meats. Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork case-ready products bring restaurant-quality pork to the self-serve meat case. Open Prairie Natural Meats’ dual-protein case-ready line offers consumers a convenient and affordable natural protein choice.

“Consumers today demand value, variety and convenience,” says Harrison. “Fresh meats play a critical role in how consumers choose their store, and our research shows that the right brands, assortment and packaging improve the shopper’s perception of not just the meat department but the overall store.”

For more information, visit https://www.tysonfreshmeats.com/.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.