The USPOULTRY Foundation recently awarded student recruiting grants to two universities.

The foundation awarded the University of Tennessee a $4,620 student recruiting grant, made possible in part from an endowing Foundation gift from Centurion Poultry. The University of Tennessee will use the grant funds to purchase recruitment materials, provide a poultry judging contest award banquet and fund the attendance of graduate students at the International Poultry Scientific Forum.

North Carolina A&T State University received a $5,800 student recruiting grant , made possible in part from an endowing Foundation gift from the Stanley & Dorothy Frank Family Foundation. North Carolina A&T State University will use the grant funds to support and expand their poultry industry study tour and provide additional opportunities for industry exposure. The funds will also be used to support the Poultry Pack 4-H club activities as well as other recruitment efforts.

The USPOULTRY Foundation board recently approved student recruiting grants totaling $306,366 to 28 colleges and universities across the United States with a poultry science department or industry-related degree program. The USPOULTRY Foundation provides annual recruiting funds to colleges and universities to attract students to their poultry programs. The grants are made possible by gifts to the Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

Source: USPOULTRY