The USPOULTRY Foundation has awarded a $4,484 student recruiting grant to Emmanuel University in Franklin Springs, Ga. The university offers a bachelor’s degree in diversified agriculture and agricultural education. Within diversified agriculture, one of four concentrations may be selected: agricultural science, business, missions or communications.

Grant funds will be applied to part of a three-prong marketing strategy targeting high-school and home-school students. This will include the production of three to five videos showcasing opportunities at Emmanuel University, featuring increased poultry content. It will also include updating the university’s social media presence to feature poultry more intently, as well as development of signage and promotional materials to be used at recruiting events and local activities.

The USPOULTRY Foundation has also awarded a $7,000 student recruiting grant to Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. The university’s agriculture program engages in student recruitment, retention, promotion and support, both on and off campus. High-school students and community-college transfers are well-served in this program, showing higher retention rates than average, and students emerge from the university prepared for a variety of roles within the poultry and allied industry. A strong internship program helps to equip graduates with the work ethic and soft skills needed, combined with an academic background that bridges application and specific knowledge.

These grant funds will be used in one of four areas: Saturday@Sam, ExCEL@Sam youth outreach, secondary-education outreach, and career and education promotion activities. These events offer recruiting opportunities for high-school students and community-college transfers. Additionally, the university's Ag Ambassadors attend the state FFA convention and state agriculture teachers conference, as well as host 4-H youth for the Prestige Leadership Camp.

Source: USPOULTRY Foundation