The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded student recruiting grants totaling $306,366 to six U.S. universities with poultry science departments and 22 other institutions with industry-related programs. The foundation provides annual recruiting and retention funds to colleges and universities to attract or connect students to their poultry programs or the industry. The grants were made possible in part by gifts to the USPOULTRY Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.
The six poultry science departments receiving the grants are:
|
University
|
Grant amount
|
Grant made possible in part by:
|
Auburn University
|
$33,230
|
Ingram Farms
|
Mississippi State University
|
$30,336
|
Sanderson Farms
|
North Carolina State University
|
$30,491
|
Stanley & Dorothy Frank Family Foundation
|
Texas A&M
|
$49,457
|
Tyson Foods
|
University of Arkansas
|
$31,163
|
Monty and Margot Henderson Student Recruiting Fund
|
University of Georgia
|
$25,323
|
Leland Bagwell Education and Innovation Fund
The 22 other institutions with industry-related programs receiving recruiting and retention grants under the Foundation’s Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program are:
|
Institution
|
Grant amount
|
Grant made possible in part by:
|
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Ga.
|
$1,175
|
Don Dalton Student Recruiting Fund
|
California Polytechnic (Cal Poly) State University
|
$6,660
|
AJC International
|
California State University– Fresno
|
$7,000
|
Agri Stats, Inc.
|
Clemson University
|
$2,875
|
Leland Bagwell Education and Innovation Fund
|
Cleveland Community College, N.C.
|
$2,310
|
Prestage Farms
|
Iowa State University
|
$4,620
|
West Liberty Foods
|
Louisiana State University
|
$4,620
|
Sanderson Farms
|
Middle Tennessee State University
|
$6,600
|
Pilgrim’s
|
Modesto Junior College, Calif.
|
$7,000
|
USPOULTRY Staff
|
North Carolina A&T State University
|
$5,800
|
Stanley & Dorothy Frank Family Foundation
|
Prairie View A&M University, Texas
|
$2,310
|
Pilgrim’s
|
Sam Houston State University, Texas
|
$7,000
|
Jerry and Cherie Moye
|
Stephen F. Austin State University, Texas
|
$4,600
|
Frost PLLC
|
Tennessee State University
|
$4,620
|
Tyson Foods
|
Tennessee Technological University
|
$4,620
|
Hubbard Farms Charitable Foundation
|
University of Florida
|
$2,600
|
Claxton Poultry
|
University of Mount Olive, N.C.
|
$4,148
|
Perdue Farms
|
University of North Georgia
|
$7,000
|
Leland Bagwell Education and Innovation Fund
|
University of Tennessee
|
$4,620
|
Centurion Poultry
|
University of Wisconsin–River Falls
|
$2,310
|
|
Wallace State University
|
$6,938
|
Peco Foods
|
Wilkes Community College, N.C.
|
$7,000
|
Case Farms
“It['s] critical that we interest bright young people to study careers in the poultry industry. We need astute, young individuals to join our companies, as they will be the future leaders of our industry. USPOULTRY Foundation recruiting grants are essential in helping colleges and universities encourage students to enroll in industry-related studies,” said Greg Hinton, Rose Acre Farms, and USPOULTRY Foundation chairman.
U.S. Poultry & Egg Association established the USPOULTRY Foundation in 1994 to provide student recruiting funds to universities with poultry science departments. In 2004, the Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program was added to the foundation’s umbrella so other colleges and universities that offer industry-related studies are eligible to apply for recruiting grants.
