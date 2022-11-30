The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded student recruiting grants totaling $306,366 to six U.S. universities with poultry science departments and 22 other institutions with industry-related programs. The foundation provides annual recruiting and retention funds to colleges and universities to attract or connect students to their poultry programs or the industry. The grants were made possible in part by gifts to the USPOULTRY Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

The six poultry science departments receiving the grants are:

University Grant amount Grant made possible in part by: Auburn University $33,230 Ingram Farms Mississippi State University $30,336 Sanderson Farms North Carolina State University $30,491 Stanley & Dorothy Frank Family Foundation Texas A&M $49,457 Tyson Foods University of Arkansas $31,163 Monty and Margot Henderson Student Recruiting Fund University of Georgia $25,323 Leland Bagwell Education and Innovation Fund

The 22 other institutions with industry-related programs receiving recruiting and retention grants under the Foundation’s Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program are:

Institution Grant amount Grant made possible in part by: Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Ga. $1,175 Don Dalton Student Recruiting Fund California Polytechnic (Cal Poly) State University $6,660 AJC International California State University– Fresno $7,000 Agri Stats, Inc. Clemson University $2,875 Leland Bagwell Education and Innovation Fund Cleveland Community College, N.C. $2,310 Prestage Farms Iowa State University $4,620 West Liberty Foods Louisiana State University $4,620 Sanderson Farms Middle Tennessee State University $6,600 Pilgrim’s Modesto Junior College, Calif. $7,000 USPOULTRY Staff North Carolina A&T State University $5,800 Stanley & Dorothy Frank Family Foundation Prairie View A&M University, Texas $2,310 Pilgrim’s Sam Houston State University, Texas $7,000 Jerry and Cherie Moye Stephen F. Austin State University, Texas $4,600 Frost PLLC Tennessee State University $4,620 Tyson Foods Tennessee Technological University $4,620 Hubbard Farms Charitable Foundation University of Florida $2,600 Claxton Poultry University of Mount Olive, N.C. $4,148 Perdue Farms University of North Georgia $7,000 Leland Bagwell Education and Innovation Fund University of Tennessee $4,620 Centurion Poultry University of Wisconsin–River Falls $2,310 Wallace State University $6,938 Peco Foods Wilkes Community College, N.C. $7,000 Case Farms

“It['s] critical that we interest bright young people to study careers in the poultry industry. We need astute, young individuals to join our companies, as they will be the future leaders of our industry. USPOULTRY Foundation recruiting grants are essential in helping colleges and universities encourage students to enroll in industry-related studies,” said Greg Hinton, Rose Acre Farms, and USPOULTRY Foundation chairman.

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association established the USPOULTRY Foundation in 1994 to provide student recruiting funds to universities with poultry science departments. In 2004, the Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program was added to the foundation’s umbrella so other colleges and universities that offer industry-related studies are eligible to apply for recruiting grants.