The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded student recruiting grants totaling $297,580 to six U.S. universities with poultry science departments and 20 other institutions with industry-related programs. The foundation provides annual recruiting and retention funds to colleges and universities to attract or connect students to their poultry programs and the industry. The grants were made possible in part by gifts to the USPOULTRY Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

The six poultry science departments receiving the grants are:

University

Grant amount

University of Arkansas

$29,684

Auburn University

$31,719

University of Georgia

$27,868

Mississippi State University

$29,133

North Carolina State University

$31,719

Texas A&M University

$49,877

 

The 20 other institutions with industry-related programs receiving recruiting and retention grants under the USPOULTRY Foundation’s Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program are:

Institution

Grant amount

California State University, Fresno, Calif.

$7,000 

Clemson University, S.C.

$2,250 

Cleveland Community College, N.C.

$7,000 

Delaware Valley University

$2,310 

Emmanuel University, Ga.

$4,484 

Iowa State University

$7,000 

Kansas State University

$5,600 

Modesto Junior College, Calif.

$7,000 

Murray State University, Ky.

$4,620 

North Carolina A&T State University

$2,800 

Sam Houston State University, Texas

$7,000 

Tennessee Tech University

$4,620 

University of Arkansas Pine Bluff

$2,310 

University of Delaware

$3,465 

University of Florida

$4,425 

University of Mount Olive, N.C.

$3,696 

University of North Georgia

$7,000 

University of Tennessee

$3,500 

Wallace State Community College, Ala.

$4,500 

Wilkes Community College, N.C.

$7,000 

 

“Our industry needs talented young people to see all the amazing and varied career paths offered in our industry, so they can make the choice to become our leaders of tomorrow. USPOULTRY Foundation recruiting grants are an essential tool to help colleges and universities encourage students to enroll in poultry industry-related studies,” said Michael Levengood, Perdue Farms and USPOULTRY Foundation chairman.

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association established the USPOULTRY Foundation in 1994 to provide student recruiting funds to universities with poultry science departments. In 2004, the Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program was added to the foundation’s umbrella so other colleges and universities that offer industry-related studies are eligible to apply for recruiting grants.

Sources: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association; USPOULTRY Foundation