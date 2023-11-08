The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded student recruiting grants totaling $297,580 to six U.S. universities with poultry science departments and 20 other institutions with industry-related programs. The foundation provides annual recruiting and retention funds to colleges and universities to attract or connect students to their poultry programs and the industry. The grants were made possible in part by gifts to the USPOULTRY Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.
The six poultry science departments receiving the grants are:
|
University
|
Grant amount
|
University of Arkansas
|
$29,684
|
Auburn University
|
$31,719
|
University of Georgia
|
$27,868
|
Mississippi State University
|
$29,133
|
North Carolina State University
|
$31,719
|
Texas A&M University
|
$49,877
The 20 other institutions with industry-related programs receiving recruiting and retention grants under the USPOULTRY Foundation’s Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program are:
|
Institution
|
Grant amount
|
California State University, Fresno, Calif.
|
$7,000
|
Clemson University, S.C.
|
$2,250
|
Cleveland Community College, N.C.
|
$7,000
|
Delaware Valley University
|
$2,310
|
Emmanuel University, Ga.
|
$4,484
|
Iowa State University
|
$7,000
|
Kansas State University
|
$5,600
|
Modesto Junior College, Calif.
|
$7,000
|
Murray State University, Ky.
|
$4,620
|
North Carolina A&T State University
|
$2,800
|
Sam Houston State University, Texas
|
$7,000
|
Tennessee Tech University
|
$4,620
|
University of Arkansas Pine Bluff
|
$2,310
|
University of Delaware
|
$3,465
|
University of Florida
|
$4,425
|
University of Mount Olive, N.C.
|
$3,696
|
University of North Georgia
|
$7,000
|
University of Tennessee
|
$3,500
|
Wallace State Community College, Ala.
|
$4,500
|
Wilkes Community College, N.C.
|
$7,000
“Our industry needs talented young people to see all the amazing and varied career paths offered in our industry, so they can make the choice to become our leaders of tomorrow. USPOULTRY Foundation recruiting grants are an essential tool to help colleges and universities encourage students to enroll in poultry industry-related studies,” said Michael Levengood, Perdue Farms and USPOULTRY Foundation chairman.
U.S. Poultry & Egg Association established the USPOULTRY Foundation in 1994 to provide student recruiting funds to universities with poultry science departments. In 2004, the Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program was added to the foundation’s umbrella so other colleges and universities that offer industry-related studies are eligible to apply for recruiting grants.
Sources: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association; USPOULTRY Foundation
