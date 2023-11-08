The USPOULTRY Foundation awarded student recruiting grants totaling $297,580 to six U.S. universities with poultry science departments and 20 other institutions with industry-related programs. The foundation provides annual recruiting and retention funds to colleges and universities to attract or connect students to their poultry programs and the industry. The grants were made possible in part by gifts to the USPOULTRY Foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo.

The six poultry science departments receiving the grants are:

University Grant amount University of Arkansas $29,684 Auburn University $31,719 University of Georgia $27,868 Mississippi State University $29,133 North Carolina State University $31,719 Texas A&M University $49,877

The 20 other institutions with industry-related programs receiving recruiting and retention grants under the USPOULTRY Foundation’s Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program are:

Institution Grant amount California State University, Fresno, Calif. $7,000 Clemson University, S.C. $2,250 Cleveland Community College, N.C. $7,000 Delaware Valley University $2,310 Emmanuel University, Ga. $4,484 Iowa State University $7,000 Kansas State University $5,600 Modesto Junior College, Calif. $7,000 Murray State University, Ky. $4,620 North Carolina A&T State University $2,800 Sam Houston State University, Texas $7,000 Tennessee Tech University $4,620 University of Arkansas Pine Bluff $2,310 University of Delaware $3,465 University of Florida $4,425 University of Mount Olive, N.C. $3,696 University of North Georgia $7,000 University of Tennessee $3,500 Wallace State Community College, Ala. $4,500 Wilkes Community College, N.C. $7,000

“Our industry needs talented young people to see all the amazing and varied career paths offered in our industry, so they can make the choice to become our leaders of tomorrow. USPOULTRY Foundation recruiting grants are an essential tool to help colleges and universities encourage students to enroll in poultry industry-related studies,” said Michael Levengood, Perdue Farms and USPOULTRY Foundation chairman.

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association established the USPOULTRY Foundation in 1994 to provide student recruiting funds to universities with poultry science departments. In 2004, the Industry Education Recruitment Funding Program was added to the foundation’s umbrella so other colleges and universities that offer industry-related studies are eligible to apply for recruiting grants.

Sources: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association; USPOULTRY Foundation