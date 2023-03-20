Calling all home chefs and corned beef lovers. Hereford Proteins — a provider of high-quality, non-perishable protein products since 1915 — is giving away a year's supply of Hereford Corned Beef through their national Year of Hereford Corned Beef Sweepstakes, beginning on March 17 and closing May 5, 2023.

To enter, participants must fill out the entry form with their name, phone number, and email for a chance to win 52 free cans of Hereford Corned Beef.

"Hereford Corned Beef is the perfect pantry item to supplement all your fast, easy, and delicious mealtime needs," said Alessandra Lika Matsumoto, marketing manager at Sampco Inc. LLC. "Our Year of Hereford Corned Beef Sweepstakes is an exhilarating time for us all. There is so much excitement around this giveaway— we cannot wait to see who this year's lucky winner will be!"

Fully cooked and ready to eat, Hereford Corned Beef provides quick and easy meal solutions for families and individuals alike. In addition to being a shelf-stable product, Hereford Corned Beef contains no added hormones and can be used hot or cold in a variety of recipes to please any palate. Browse Hereford Recipes for simple and appetizing meals to introduce to the dinner table.

Source: Sampco