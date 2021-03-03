Milky Way International Trading Corp., doing business as MW Polar, a Norwalk, Calif., firm, is recalling approximately 297,715 pounds of ready-to-eat canned corned beef products that were imported and distributed in the United States without the benefit of FSIS import re-inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The canned corned beef items were imported on various dates between June 6, 2020 to Jan. 21, 2021. The product cans are labeled with various “Best Before” dates and the product cases are labeled with various shipping marks. The affected codes can be found on the following chart.

The products subject to recall bear “Australia Inspected” number “39” and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after FSIS received a tip from an industry representative indicating that corned beef product received from Milky Way did not undergo FSIS import reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS