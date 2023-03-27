After over a decade of partnership, JLS has acquired K2 Kinetics, a company local to its York, Pennsylvania, headquarters.

With this acquisition, K2’s full line of palletizers, as well as its cost-effective TL case packer and carton loaders, will now become part of JLS’ offerings. This will allow JLS, which designs and manufactures robotic primary and secondary packaging machinery, to expand its full-line solutions to be inclusive of palletizing. As many companies look to suppliers to provide full-line solutions, this will provide more flexible solutions for JLS’ customers.

“To see our partnership with K2 grow into an acquisition has been humbling,” said Craig Souser, president and CEO of JLS. “Our close relationship with and proximity to them has made this move a good fit for all involved, including our customers.”

K2’s team will now become part of JLS, with Kevin Keller acting as director of end of line solutions. Palletizing and full-line integration will be housed in JLS’ newly expanded production facility.

“After working with the team at JLS for the past several years, it’s clear that K2 and its product lines are in good hands,” said Keller. “We look forward to being part of this next phase of JLS’ growth.”

Source: JLS Automation