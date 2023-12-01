This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Automation efforts in the meat industry with Craig Souser of JLS Automation, Part 2
In Part 2 of this two-part series, the JLS Automation CEO discusses consumer reactions to automation efforts.
December 1, 2023
The National Provisioner's Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Craig Souser, president and CEO of JLS Automation, as they highlight automation efforts in the meat industry. In Part 2 of this two-part interview, Souser discusses consumer reactions to automation efforts and what the future of the meat industry could look like.
