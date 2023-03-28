National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) is opening the first “A Taste of the States: Las Vegas” trade show pavilion to help state agriculture departments promote local food and beverage products to international markets. The NASDA pavilion is hosted within SIAL America, a top food and beverage event in the United States, and will run from March 28–30.

“This is a first of its kind event for NASDA in the western United States. We’re excited to expand opportunities to more U.S. food producers and reach further corners of the globe with U.S. products,” NASDA CEO Ted McKinney said.

The pavilion will feature state department of agriculture participation from Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon and Washington state.

“Helping small businesses grow is such a rewarding opportunity, and we’re grateful to add this show to NASDA’ s portfolio of trade promotion activities. We look forward to supporting the exhibitors this week and sharing the results of the show,” McKinney said.

NASDA has hosted more than 50 trade show events in the U.S. and has assisted with scores of U.S. pavilions all over the world. In 2022, NASDA's trade promotion activities led to nearly $46 million in projected export sales and 185 companies acquiring new export markets for their business.

A Taste of the States: Las Vegas is possible due to funding from a 40-year-old cooperative agreement between NASDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service, designed to empower small business owners with the tools needed to export their U.S.-grown and -made products around the world.

Learn more about NASDA’s work to create trade opportunities for small- to medium-sized food and beverage companies at nasda.org/tradeshows, and keep up with happenings at the show all week by following NASDA’s trade show social media accounts.

Source: NASDA