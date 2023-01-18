With new funding received from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture will commence a trade show pavilion titled “A Taste of the States: Las Vegas” to help state agriculture departments promote local food and beverage products for export. The NASDA pavilion within SIAL America will take place in Las Vegas on March 28–30, 2023. SIAL America is a food and beverage event in the United States.

The funding NASDA will use to host “A Taste of the States: Las Vegas” comes from a 40-year-old cooperative agreement between NASDA and USDA FAS, designed to empower small business owners with the tools and relationships needed to export their U.S.-grown and -made products around the world.

“NASDA has produced more than 50 trade show events in the U.S. and has assisted with scores of U.S. pavilions in events outside the U.S.,” NASDA CEO Ted McKinney said. “We are excited that this will be the first event NASDA has hosted in the western United States, opening new opportunities for food and beverage producers from all corners of the country.”

“We are thrilled to have NASDA as a partner at SIAL America 2023. Their impact and influence as a longstanding American food organization is unmatched in the industry,” said Colleen Truman, vice president of Global Food Group from SIAL America. “The NASDA exhibit will provide a great opportunity for domestic businesses to introduce their products to global buyers and distributors at SIAL America.”

In 2022, NASDA’s trade promotion activities led to over $54 million in projected export sales and over 100 companies acquiring new export markets for their businesses.

“NASDA thanks USDA FAS for their continued partnership and support with the addition of the ‘A Taste of the States: Las Vegas’,” McKinney said. “We will increase sales of U.S. food and agricultural products, strengthening trade relationships and the global food system.”

Learn more about exhibiting with A Taste of the States: Las Vegas and NASDA’s partnership with USDA and work to create trade opportunities for small to medium-sized food and beverage companies at nasda.org/tradeshows.

Source: NASDA