COVAL has decided to join the Piab Group. COVAL is a major global player in vacuum automation components and systems. With more than 35 years of history, COVAL adds a solid portfolio of premium products, highly experienced and skilled employees, a strong brand known for the highest quality standards, and many new customers to Piab Group. Through the acquisition, Piab Group is evolving automation.

The transaction is fully funded through a combination of external and internal sources.

"Piab Group´s long history of innovation in vacuum technology and global presence will allow for COVAL to further develop and provide a long-term home for our family business and its employees. By joining the Piab Group, COVAL joins an excellent global company, a leading innovator in the vacuum technology market and together we will strengthen our leading position in the automation industry," says Michel Cecchin, CEO and owner of COVAL.

"We are very much looking forward to bringing the COVAL team into the Piab family and we see a great culture fit rooted in a strong passion for the future of robotics and automation. With this strategic move, we are confident in our ability to provide our customers with cutting-edge automation solutions, while strengthening our competitive advantage in the market," says Peter Laurin, CEO of Piab Group.

"COVAL has a perfect strategic fit for our business. The market for industrial automation is growing rapidly and we foresee very strong growth opportunities with the addition of COVAL´s competitive portfolio and highly skilled employees, whom I would like to take the opportunity to welcome to Piab Group," says Gustav Falconer, president vacuum automation division.

Source: COVAL