World Technology Ingredients Inc. (WTI), a company in the functional food industry for more than 30 years, is announcing that it has joined the National Restaurant Association’s Industry Partner Group.

“WTI is invested in the well-being of the restaurant and foodservice industries,” said Ralf Ludwig, owner and president of WTI. “We drive innovation in food safety and provide simple, clean and safe ingredients that ensure that the food we eat each day is safe.”

WTI specializes in naturally derived vinegar-based antimicrobials that improve shelf-life and reduce food waste, inhibit the outgrowth of pathogens, including Listeria monocytogenes and Clostridium spp., control yeast and mold growth and enhance food quality and eating experience.

“One of the most important things the National Restaurant Association does is to bring the industry together. We couldn't accomplish this without Industry Partners like WTI,” said Allison Rhyne, vice president of development for the National Restaurant Association and National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. “As providers of services, supplies, technology, ingredients, equipment, and financial support, Industry Partners are extensions of the restaurant community. Industry Partners are essential to the success of the $899 billion-a-year restaurant and foodservice industry.”

As an Industry Partner, WTI also supports the philanthropic efforts of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) and its mission to enhance industry workforce training and education, career development and community engagement efforts.

