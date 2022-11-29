Polar King International, Inc. is announcing that Jessica Perfitt has been hired as an engineer. Perfitt will play a role on the company’s engineering team, working to advance the design of the company’s walk-in freezers and refrigerated units to keep pace with customers’ evolving needs.

Jessica Perfitt, Polar King International Perfitt’s responsibilities will extend across all facets of designing Polar King units, from drawings and project implementation to management and support.

“Jessica’s proven capabilities, impressive track record and forward-thinking mindset make her well-poised for success in her new position,” says Dave Schenkel, president of Polar King International. “We rarely come across an engineer candidate, like Jessica, who has previous experience with polyurethane foam and exterior doors.” He adds, “We are excited about what Jessica’s talent will bring in terms of present and future design developments.”

Before joining Polar King, Perfitt served most recently as a chemical process engineer for Therma-Tru Doors. Before that, she was a chemical engineer at FXI for three years.

Perfitt earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from The University of Washington.

Perfitt joins a seasoned and growing group of Polar King engineers. Her hiring was proceeded by an announcement earlier this year when Kevin Wilson was named the director of engineering, research and development and refrigeration.

Polar King specializes in offering electric, ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator rentals, delivered pre-assembled and ready to operate with a simple electrical connection. With no fuel requirement, these rental units offer an economical alternative to skyrocketing fuel prices. Short-term unit rentals are the most cost-effective and straightforward option to satisfy many commercial needs, from food and pharmaceutical storage to emergencies and disaster response.

