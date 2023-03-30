The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a complaint against Dan Colbert (Colbert) of Oklahoma on March 6, 2023, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) revealed that from about Sept. 4, 2020, to April 14, 2021, Colbert operated without maintaining an adequate bond or bond equivalent, as required by the P&S Act. During that time, Colbert purchased 1,313 head of livestock for $853,532.42 on commission for a packer.

Every livestock market agency and dealer must file a registration and execute and maintain a bond applicable to the activity or activities in which the entity engages. Operating without an adequate bond or bond equivalent is a violation of the P&S Act.

The P&S Act authorizes the secretary of agriculture to assess civil penalties, up to $31,459 per violation, against any person after notice and opportunity for hearing on the record. If the allegations are admitted or proven in an oral hearing, Colbert may be ordered to cease and desist from violating the (P&S) Act and assessed a civil penalty.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment-protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Kraig Roesch, Packers and Stockyards division, at 303-375-4291 or by email at kraig.roesch@usda.gov.

Source: USDA's AMS