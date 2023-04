A smoky new menu item is coming to Culver's. Beginning on April 10 for a limited time, the new Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Pub Burger and Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be available at Culver's locations nationwide.

Culver's crafted the Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar to pair with either fresh, never-frozen beef or a crispy chicken fillet. The guest's choice of protein is then topped with a new sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, layers of sharp cheddar, crispy onion rings, pickles and signature mayo. A cheddar bun — boasting chunks of real cheddar cheese baked throughout the dough — rounds out the tangy and cheesy sandwich.

"We're always looking to give our guests more ways to enjoy new and exciting flavors, and the Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar does exactly that," said Culver's Director of Menu Development Quinn Adkins. "We're excited for guests not only to experience the smoky sauce that gives the sandwich its name, but to truly make it their own with their choice of beef or chicken."

The sandwich will be available at Culver's locations nationwide from April 10 through June 11 or while supplies last. Guests can find their nearest Culver's by visiting the Restaurant Locator.

Source: Culver's