McDonald's is about to make their classic burgers even better.

Their chefs have been cooking up small improvements to the Big Mac sandwich, McDouble burger and their classic Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger and Hamburger. Details include:

Softer, pillowy buns that are freshly toasted to a golden brown

Melted cheese

Juicier, caramelized flavor from adding white onions to the patties while they're still on the grill

Even more of Big Mac sauce, bringing more tangy sweetness in every Big Mac bite

"I'll always remember my first burger from McDonald's. And now my culinary team and I have the best job in the world: thinking about ways to bring even more of that iconic McDonald's taste to fans," said Chef Chad Schafer, senior director of Culinary Innovation, McDonald's U.S.A. "We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever."

After being introduced in international markets like Australia, Canada and Belgium to rave reviews, the burger changes are making their U.S. debut this year. McDonald's has already started rolling them out in several cities on the West Coast, and customers will be able to taste the difference at all restaurants nationwide by 2024. Markets currently serving up these new burgers include Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, Boise, Tucson, and surrounding cities.

The burgers have caught the attention of McDonaldland's resident mischief-maker, the Hamburglar. The OG hamburger influencer is back to his old burger-snatching tricks in McDonald's newest TV commercial.

About menu innovations

McDonald's U.S.A. LLC is committed to listening to their fans and serving the very best of what they are looking for. That is why McDonald's is continuously innovating their menu and elevating what they do best to make their burgers, chicken and fries better. In 2018, McDonald's gave the Quarter Pounder with Cheese sandwich an upgrade by transitioning to fresh beef that's cooked to order. Then, they launched of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich in 2021 — now known as the McCrispy. This year, McDonald's is bringing customers hotter, juicier classic burgers with small changes that add up to a big difference.

Source: McDonald's