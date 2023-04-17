In 2022, global sustainability rating agency EcoVadis assessed Nord Drivesystems and awarded the company the silver sustainability certificate. Nord Drivesystems received 65 out of 100 points, placing them in the 89th percentile rank and significantly higher than the average ratings scored by other companies in the industry. In the overall ranking, Nord landed in the range of the top 1% of companies evaluated in the environment category and in the top 11% of the sustainable procurement category.

“We are very proud to have achieved this certificate,” explained Torsten Schultz, president of Nord Drivesystems U.S.A. “We have been working persistently to create products that deliver high efficiency, lower energy consumption, and reduce overall costs.”

In addition to innovations and energy efficiency, the company also takes social responsibility toward its globally active employees, customers, suppliers and partners with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) measures. They assume responsibility locally on site as well as globally by carefully considering the consequences of business decisions and activities in terms of economic, technological, social and ecological outcomes. Nord aims for cooperative partnerships and expects their business associates to uphold the same integrity, values and objectives that they do to reach the common goal of merging economic efficiency with environmental protection and energy savings.

The company’s sustainability strategy not only includes an environmental-resource-saving approach, but also focuses on the development and manufacture of energy-efficiency drive solutions for ecologically relevant industries such as waste water treatment plants, recycling and biogas plants, wind energy farms, and large transport systems that often require large energy supplies. Their latest innovations include the highly efficient IE5+ product line consisting of the DuoDrive integrated gear unit and motor, IE5+ synchronous motors, and NORDAC ON/ON+ variable frequency drives. This series not only offers some of the highest efficiencies currently available in the industry but also works to reduce the number of system variants and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Nord Drivesystems is also an ISO 14.001 certified company. ISO 14.001 is an international environmental management standard that requests companies all over the world to proactively maintain and improve their environmental impacts. Nord has been certified since 2015 and have committed themselves to avoid environmental pollution and to continuously improve sustainability efforts.

Source: Nord Drivesystems