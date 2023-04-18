Nelson-Jameson Inc., a distributor in the food processing industry, announced the acquisition of Sitzman Supply LLC, a wholesale provider of process systems products located in Alden, New York. The acquisition is part of a long-term expansion plan that allows Nelson-Jameson to further develop its strategic relationships and offer additional technical sales coverage in the Eastern region.

Mike Rindy, Nelson-Jameson’s president, stated, “Nelson-Jameson is pleased to welcome Sitzman Supply to the family as a part of our national expansion. The synergies will allow us to better serve our customers, and the geographic growth demonstrates our commitment to the Eastern region. This expansion strengthens Nelson-Jameson's position as an industry leader that delivers supplies quickly, offers technical expertise, and adds additional value for our customers."

For more than 75 years, Nelson-Jameson Inc. has been a trusted source of food processing supplies to the food and beverage industry. The Marshfield, Wisconsin, headquarters is an innovation center with 100+ specialists ready to support customers with extensive industry knowledge, plant experience and technical, safety and regulatory expertise. As a one-stop shop with over 60,000 hand-picked, quality-tested products, Nelson-Jameson consists of five distribution centers, totaling five million cubic feet, and an in-house fleet of trucks to efficiently deliver supplies and professional services to customers nationwide.

Sitzman Supply LLC was established in 2003 as a privately-owned company and a wholesale provider of hoses, pumps, valves and other process systems products. The company is known for its honesty and integrity in supplier and customer relationships, aligning closely with Nelson-Jameson’s “Golden Rule” values. Both teams are keen on collaborating to leverage core competencies and exceed customer expectations.

Source: Nelson-Jameson Inc.