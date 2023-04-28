White Castle, the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S., helped make the hamburger an American classic when it created The Original Slider in 1921. The popular restaurant and first consumer packaged goods (CPG) enterprise in the fast-food category will pay tribute to its slider throughout May — National Hamburger Month — by offering deals, promotions and activities.

"The hamburger is a uniquely American innovation, and White Castle is proud and humbled to have introduced it to so many citizens over so many years," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We believe it's a universal truth that putting 100% beef patties on a perfectly baked bun is just as delicious today as it was back in 1921. And forgive our bias, but we would suggest that the one that started it all – the White Castle Original Slider - remains the ultimate in crave satisfaction."

As part of the month-long National Hamburger Month celebration, White Castle will:

Offer a free Cheese Slider on May 15, National Slider Day. No purchase is necessary.

Offer discounts off the purchase of Sliders on May 15th on Instacart.

Sell $25 gift cards for $19.21 in recognition of the year White Castle opened for business.

Offer a free dessert-on-a-stick with any purchase for Mother's Day weekend (May 12–14).

Give members of its Craver Nation customer loyalty program 20% off mobile orders in May. New members get a free Original Slider Combo Meal just for signing up.

Continue its long-standing tradition of having team members from the home office work in Castles or at the company's food manufacturing plants and bakeries. More than 250 team members are expected to spend a day in May either steam grilling Sliders and greeting customers or assisting on the production lines to make and package the Sliders sold in retail outlets across the U.S.

Induct the 2022 class into the Cravers Hall of Fame. On May 16, 11 people from around the country will join the exclusive club, which White Castle created in 2001 to recognize its most loyal fans known as Cravers. Their nominations all described the very personal ways in which White Castle has touched their lives and created lasting memories. The induction ceremony will take place at White Castle's Columbus, Ohio, headquarters.

"This is an exciting month for our team members because of the unique interactions we get with one another, as well as our loyal and passionate customers," said Richardson. "Our Sliders have always brought people together, and we look forward to satisfying cravings as far as the eye can see."

Source: White Castle