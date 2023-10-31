Seaboard Foods and the Guymon, Okla., community kicked off National Pork Month with the fourth annual Bacon, BBQ, Brews and Blues (4B) Festival on Oct. 7.

The festival, hosted by Seaboard Foods, was a celebration of culture, community and barbecue and brought together residents and visitors for an evening filled with live music, food and dancing.

Now in its fourth year, the 4B Festival has become a tradition in the heart of the Oklahoma panhandle. First started by Seaboard Foods to show its appreciation to the Oklahoma panhandle and celebrate National Pork Month, the event was organized by a dedicated team of Seaboard Foods employees and community volunteers and fed approximately 600 people this year.

"Each year, the festival has grown into the event that it is now," said Davida Gomez, community enrichment specialist. "This is a way that Seaboard Foods thanks the community and [kicks] off National Pork Month in a big way."

During the event, festivalgoers had the opportunity to participate in the "Taste of Seaboard Foods," where visitors could experience a variety of Prairie Fresh barbecue, including pork tenderloin, rope sausage and pulled pork sliders.

Seaboard Foods also gave away packages of bacon and large coolers filled with bacon and Prairie Fresh pork each hour.

Seaboard Foods would like to thank all co-sponsors of this year’s 4B Festival: Anchor D Bank, Bank of the Panhandle, Golden Mesa Casino, Guymon Chamber of Commerce, City of Guymon Convention and Tourism, and Pub on the Bricks.

Source: Seaboard Foods