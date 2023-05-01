To give back to the community and promote environmental health during Earth Month, employees from SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood and Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood teamed up with Ocean Conservancy for a Coastal Cleanup at Massengale Park, Ga., on Thursday, April 27.

The cleanup took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the waterfront park, 1350 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, Ga. SeaPak and Morey’s employees picked up 35 pounds of trash during the event, part of Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup program.

Last year, a public beach cleanup on St. Simons Island, led by SeaPak and Morey’s during National Ocean Month in June, collected and removed 47 pounds of trash from local shores.

“Being good environmental stewards is critically important to all of us at SeaPak and Morey’s,” said Ciera Womack, director of marketing, seafood, for the Consumer Brands Division of Rich’s, parent company of SeaPak and Morey’s. “A healthy Earth — including its oceans and beaches — is beneficial to all, and we’re proud to partner with Ocean Conservancy to help keep our local and international waterways clean and pristine.”

“Plastic pollution is one of the most visible and most prolific threats facing our ocean,” said Allison Schutes, director of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) at Ocean Conservancy. “In addition to being one of the most immediate ways individuals can make a difference on the ocean plastic problem, I’ve seen firsthand through hundreds of ICC events the way that cleanups inspire volunteers to do more beyond that day to act on plastic pollution. We’re pleased to partner with SeaPak and Morey’s for this cleanup and look forward to working together in the future.”

To learn more about how SeaPak and Morey’s source products while caring for the world’s oceans and waterways, visit seapak.com/sourcing-sustainability and moreys.com/our-story.

Sources: Seapak; Morey's