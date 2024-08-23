PorkRinds.com has announced its second annual collegiate sports celebration, dubbed the “Crunch Time Hero of the Week” award – a sponsorship program designed to highlight outstanding football players during the regular college football season. Through Nov. 30, 2024, a collegiate player who has a phenomenal play or a significant tackle during the regular season will be eligible for the “Crunch Time Hero of the Week” award. The package includes notoriety and promotion as the pork rind “hero,” as well as a celebratory trophy and a supply of pork rinds to share with friends and family.

Each week, throughout the 13-game season, one football player will be chosen to win the “Crunch Time Hero of the Week” award, based on his previous weeks’ plays and tackles. At the end of the regular season, each of the 13 weekly winners will be eligible for the “Crunch Time Hero of the Year” award, which will be determined by a fan vote on PorkRinds.com.

PorkRinds.com sees this partnership as a unique opportunity to highlight the natural connection between pork rinds and football. New this year, the “Crunch Time Hero of the Year” will be invited to attend bigger professional football media events as the collegiate season closes and the NFL season begins culminating in biggest game of 2025 in New Orleans.

“Just like our crunch time players make game-winning plays on the field, pork rinds are the best crunch time decision in the snack aisle,” said Mark Singleton, vice president of sales and marketing at PorkRinds.com. “The annual ‘Crunch Time Hero of the Week’ program is our celebration of the unsung heroes on the football field who get the job done.”

