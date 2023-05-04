New York City's heritage German butcher shop and gourmet charcuterie brand Schaller & Weber makes its first foray into the shelf-stable, grab-and-go snacking category with a focus on innovative flavors and unique collaborations. The range of three distinctive salami sticks embodies their longstanding tradition of quality and craftsmanship while offering a contemporary twist.

Since 1937, Schaller & Weber has produced traditional German-style Landjäger salami sticks eaten by generations during outdoor adventures. Seeking to make their classic recipe more accessible, they aimed to create a line of convenient, affordable grab-and-go products. Building on their history of successful collaborations in sausages and charcuterie, they explored diverse flavors by partnering with like-minded New-York-based brands committed to crafting exceptional products. Incorporating the unique ingredients from these partners into their time-honored salami recipes, they've crafted an innovative line of snack sticks that honor their Landjäger tradition while introducing a new array of flavors.

"We're motivated to share the exceptional taste of our salami with a broader audience, so we set out on a mission to create a more accessible version of our classic recipe," said Jeremy Schaller, president of Schaller & Weber. "Our goal was to craft a product line that retains the essence of our original Landjäger while offering a convenient grab-and-go format and a more approachable price point."

Each crafted from humanely raised, antibiotic-free, vegetarian-fed pork and free of artificial ingredients, these salami are suitable for on-the-go eating or infusing charcuterie boards with a sweet and smoky flair. This offering brings the flavors of a leisurely breakfast to a busy lifestyle. The Mike's Hot Honey salami stick expertly melds the Schaller & Weber salami with the sweet heat of the signature Mike's Hot Honey to create a balance of sweet and spicy. Hudson Whiskey's "Do The Rye Thing" stick seamlessly infuses salami with the bold essence of Hudson Whiskey's premium rye, capturing the rich, spicy notes of rye whiskey for a robust flavor experience. The Crown Maple salami stick masterfully blends the rich salami flavors with the natural sweetness of maple syrup, enhanced by an undertone of hickory smoke.

Schaller & Weber Salami Sticks featuring Mike's Hot Honey, Hudson Whiskey. and Crown Maple. Photo credit: Rich Dieckhoff.

"Do the Rye Thing is one of Hudson Whiskey's acclaimed variants, capturing the spirit of New York with its bold, peppery taste," said Jill Palais, senior brand manager, American Whiskeys William Grant & Sons. "We're thrilled at the opportunity to partner with another celebrated New York institution that shares our pioneering spirit to deliver this one-of-a-kind Hudson Whiskey Salami Stick."

"Schaller & Weber is an iconic New York City brand with a rich history here in New York," said Mike Kurtz, founder, Mike's Hot Honey. "We're excited to partner with Schaller & Weber to bring consumers a taste of NYC in the form of these new premium salami sticks. They are truly delicious and unmatched in quality."

"This exceptionally crafted salami stick is a showcase of two premium brands collaborating to delight fans everywhere," said Michael Cobb, CEO of Hudson-Valley-based Crown Maple syrup. "The artisans at Schaller & Weber lean on their long-standing expertise to deliver an exciting and flavorful portfolio of salami sticks."

The Schaller & Weber collaborative salami sticks will be available May 1 online at schallerweber.com and at their Yorkville store at 654 2nd Ave, New York, as well as through the following launch partners:

Source: Schaller & Weber