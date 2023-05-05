Before the Butcher, a manufacturer of plant-based burgers, grounds, and other unique plant-based proteins such as chicken and sausage, has launched a new product line. Their kitchen cooked up a plant-based pepperoni that offers all the flavor and texture of classic pepperoni, without meat.

This pepperoni is gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, dairy-free, cholesterol-free, hormone-free, and antibiotic-free, making it suitable for people who are health-conscious or have dietary restrictions.

It’s brand new but already being recognized as a top new product. The National Restaurant Association Food & Beverage Award (FABI) named the plant-based pepperoni as a 2023 award recipient, which will be celebrated during the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago.

The plant-based pepperoni is made from natural ingredients and uses a proprietary pea protein, radish extract, paprika and other spices to give the pepperoni a hint of spice that captures the flavor profile matching meat-based pepperoni from around the world.

"Our new plant-based pepperoni offers an amazing taste experience that mimics real pepperoni so well, it would fool even the most sophisticated palate. We understand that consumers are looking for delicious, healthier, and more sustainable alternatives to animal protein. That's why we're thrilled to offer a product that fits this market need and delivers a great taste without any compromise," said Danny O'Malley, founder and president of Before the Butcher.

The plant-based pepperoni is versatile and can be used in a wide range of dishes. It can be added to pizza, sandwiches or salad. It’s also suitable for meatless pizza programs at school, home, work, or healthcare facilities.

Before the Butcher’s plant-based pepperoni joins their portfolio line of products including plant-based patties, beef, taco, Italian, chorizo and Breakfast Grounds and the economical Mainstream line of Plant-Based Patties. Their products are made in the U.S.A. and are a suitable substitute for anyone looking to reduce their meat consumption without sacrificing flavor or texture.

For more information about Before the Butcher's plant-based pepperoni, visit their website at www.btbfoods.com.

Source: Before the Butcher