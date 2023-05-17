Registration is now open for two Nebraska Stockmanship & Stewardship events — June 13 in Norfolk, and June 15 in McCook. Stockmanship & Stewardship is a unique educational experience for cattle producers, featuring low-stress cattle-handling demonstrations, Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) educational sessions, facility design sessions and industry updates. During each event, producers can become BQA certified, network with fellow cattlemen and women, participate in hands-on demonstrations led by animal handling experts and learn cutting-edge operation techniques.

“Those who become BQA certified, and meet requirements for re-certification, show their commitment to producing the highest quality, safest beef products for consumers,” said SDBIC Executive Director Jodie Anderson. “Educational programs like Stockmanship & Stewardship focus on the BQA program and practices that help producers elevate this commitment.”

Industry experts will cover topics such as cattle behavior, vaccines, reproductive efficiency and value-added calf programs, and there will be a panel discussion from Certified Angus Beef. Stockmanship experts Dr. Ron Gill, Dr. Dean Fish and Curt Pate will provide hands-on live animal-handling demonstrations as well. On June 14 in Norfolk, there will also be a half-day grazing management seminar featuring Extension experts and industry representatives to help attendees learn how to develop a grazing management plan customized for their operations.

The June 13 event in Norfolk will be held at the Lifelong Learning Center and Northeast Community College Ag Complex, and the June 15 event in McCook will be in the Community Building at the Red Willow Fairgrounds. Stockmanship & Stewardship is sponsored by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), Merck Animal Health, and the Beef Checkoff-funded National Beef Quality Assurance program.

“At Merck Animal Health, we are committed to continuously improving animal health and well-being through our investments in research and development, our comprehensive portfolio of innovative products and technologies, the expertise of our people and in supporting the cattle industry and its causes,” said Kevin Mobley, executive director of sales at Merck Animal Health. “We are proud to have a long-standing partnership with the Beef Checkoff and NCBA on the Stockmanship & Stewardship program to provide cattle producers with animal care training and education to help them be more profitable and sustainable in their operations.”

For more information, complete agenda, fees and to register, visit www.StockmanshipAndStewardship.org.

Cattle producers attending Stockmanship & Stewardship are eligible for reimbursement through the Rancher Resilience Grant. To apply for a grant to cover registration costs and two nights at a hotel, visit www.ncba.org/producers/rancher-resilience-grant.

Source: South Dakota Beef Industry Council