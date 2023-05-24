Custom Stainless Enclosures Inc. highlights its Single Hygienic Quarter Turn Design for all enclosure door sizes, ideal for the meat & poultry industry. This simple but effective design reduces premature electrical failures. It also extends the life of electronics and electrical components, resulting in increased plant production, reduced overall cost of ownership and increased plant revenue.

The primary reason water gets into electrical enclosures today is that users do not close all the Quarter Turns (closing points) on the enclosure, which is paramount in keeping electrical equipment dry. Custom Stainless Enclosures has made a simple change to its already robust design to ensure its enclosures are closed properly by having one closing point per enclosure door. Custom Stainless Enclosures provides a Single Hygienic Quarter Turn door for every enclosure they manufacture.

Custom Stainless Enclosures’ largest IP69K Door is 80 inches high by 36 inches wide and requires only one Hygienic Quarter turn or closing point. Competitors with much smaller doors — 48 inches high by 36 inches wide — require up to seven quarter turns to maintain the same washdown IP69K rating.

Custom Stainless Enclosures’ Single Turn innovation won the Innovation Award at the 2021 Process Expo. To learn more about the 4Xxtreme Single Hygienic Quarter Turn Design, visit here.

Source: Custom Stainless Enclosures Inc.