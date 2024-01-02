Custom Stainless Enclosures Inc., a manufacturer of high-quality, custom-built stainless-steel electrical enclosures for extreme indoor and outdoor environments, has been awarded ISO 9001 certification. This achievement reflects the company's commitment to delivering superior quality products and services to its customers.

The ISO 9001 certification, an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems, validates Custom Stainless Enclosures' dedication to continuous improvement, customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. The certification process involves rigorous audits and assessments that scrutinize every aspect of a company's operations, from organizational structure and strategic planning to customer satisfaction and quality assurance.

“We are immensely proud to have earned ISO 9001 certification. It underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in our processes and products,” said Jeff Ellingson, CEO of Custom Stainless Enclosures. “This certification assures our customers that we are dedicated to providing them with the best quality products and services.”

This achievement is a milestone in Custom Stainless Enclosures' continued growth. The company looks forward to utilizing this certification to further enhance its quality assurance procedures, improve customer satisfaction levels and expand market reach.

Source: Custom Stainless Enclosures Inc.