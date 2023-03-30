Custom Stainless Enclosures Inc., an innovator in the industry with the highest washdown standards for electrical enclosures, highlights its 4Xxtreme Double Seal Enclosures for extreme indoor and outdoor environments. The 4Xxtreme Enclosures feature patented Double Seal and Double Stud Mounting Technology, an ultra-clean free-draining design, an award-winning “Single Hygienic Quarter Turn Door Design,” and a field replaceable blue gasket system, resulting in a revolutionary enclosure that leads the industry in the lowest overall cost of ownership and is ideal for the meat and poultry industries.

4Xxtreme Double Seal Enclosures are UL Type: 4X rated, with additional ratings of IP66 & IP69K. Custom Stainless Enclosures is the first company in North America to Manufacture IP69K (High Pressure Wash-Down) rated enclosures. All Custom Stainless Enclosures’ washdown ratings have been 3rd-party tested and verified by UL.

The 4Xxtreme Double Seal technology offers multiple layers of protection. The outer seal rejects 99.9999% of water, so the inner seal never sees any water pressure. Any water that does get through the outer seal is minimal and easily passes through the weep holes in the bottom of the enclosure door, ensuring there’s never water build-up between the two seals.

All 4Xxtreme Double Seal Enclosures also feature a field-replaceable blue gasket system, an easy-to-install “Push On" style gasket that requires minimal installation labor. The gasket system is made from an EPDM material that’s highly chemical-resistant and can handle consistently high temperatures of 250 degrees Fahrenheit (121 degrees Celcius). In addition, because the gasket material is blue, all 4Xxtreme gaskets are considered "Foreign Material Detectable."

All 4Xxtreme Double Seal Enclosures also feature a 2021 Process Expo Innovation Award-winning “Single Hygienic Quarter Turn Door Design.” The biggest problem with electrical enclosures in meat and poultry plants is people don’t turn all the quarter turns to properly close an enclosure door. By minimizing the number of door closure points to “One,” this design reduces premature electrical failures, increases plant production and revenue and reduces the overall cost of equipment ownership.

4Xxtreme patented (welded in place) Double Stud Mounting System provides secure mounting for the back panel on the inside while also providing an external mounting means from the outside, which eliminates any need for mounting gaskets. This system also simplifies the installation process, which reduces their customers' cost of installation labor and the overall cost of ownership.

4Xxtreme Customized Solutions provides their customers with seven top configurations as opposed to the usual two — more than any other electrical enclosure manufacturer on the market today. “Building Your Enclosure Your Way” is their motto when it comes to offering their customers a unique customized enclosure solution in any size, shape or top configuration required.

The combination of 4Xxtreme’s patented Double Seal Technology, field replaceable gasket system, single quarter turn door design, patented Double Stud Mounting System, custom configuration options and overall hygienic design give the 4Xxtreme Enclosures the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. These key features keep internal electrical components safe and greatly extend the product’s life cycle.

To learn more about the 4Xxtreme Double Seal Enclosures visit https://4xxtreme.com.

Source: Custom Stainless Enclosures Inc.