Custom Stainless Enclosures Inc. announces their 4Xxtreme electrical enclosures will reduce overall cost of ownership of equipment when installed in harsh washdown environments. Custom Stainless Enclosures technology features the following cost of ownership saving advantages:

Double Seal Enclosure technology

Custom Stainless Enclosures' patented Double Seal Enclosure technology increases their enclosure’s ability to withstand harsh environments. Gasket failure is the number one issue when it comes to water getting into enclosures. The problem is, by the time a user realizes they have a problem, the damage has already been done. Most enclosure manufacturers use a “Pour in Place” or “Foam in Place” (FIP) gasket system, which can have a temperature rating as low as 140 degrees Fahrenheit, or 60 degrees Celcius. The “FIP” gasket is the least expensive gasket system an enclosure manufacturer can use. In harsh washdown environments this can lead to gasket failure within as little as six months. The harsher the environment, the faster these “FIP” gaskets start to crack, absorb water and fall off.

Easy to maintain “Push On” field replaceable gasket system

Custom Stainless Enclosures' easy-to-use field replaceable “Push On” gasket system is a simple gasket replacement system. Custom Stainless Enclosures standardized on a Blue EPDM gasket, however, Nitrile and Blue Silicone gaskets are also available depending on the company's customers' installation requirements.

Single Hygienic Quarter Turn or Defeater Handle

The second issue for water getting into an enclosure is users typically do not close all the quarter turns. To solve this problem, Custom Stainless Enclosures now manufactures all their enclosures with a single Hygienic Quarter Turn or 3-Point Defeater Handle.

Custom Stainless Enclosures received the Innovation Award at the Process Expo in 2021 for this simple effective design concept.

Double Stud mounting technology

Custom Stainless Enclosures developed their patented “Double Stud” technology for two reasons. The first was to eliminate any water coming in through the mounting system.

The second reason was to have a dual-purpose mounting system that provides a mounting means for mounting the back panel on the inside of the enclosure while also creating a way to mount the enclosure from the outside, reducing the time it takes to install the enclosure in the field.

Limitless enclosure design capabilities

Each enclosure Custom Stainless Enclosures builds starts from one of their Super Models. Next, Custom Stainless Enclosures builds out their customer's enclosure to their exact dimensions and requirements. With over seven top configurations, Custom Stainless Enclosures has cutouts provided at no additional charge, and the company does not overcharge for customized enclosures. Custom Stainless Enclosures has no limits on size or capabilities. The company can supply their enclosures with flanges for disconnects, multi-door enclosures, IP69K rated windows, rotary unions and more.

To learn more about the 4Xxtreme single hygienic quarter turn design, visit https://4xxtreme.com.

Source: Custom Stainless Enclosures Inc.