The General Conference Committee of the National Poultry Improvement Plan (NPIP) will be holding a public meeting on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sonesta Downtown Columbus Hotel, 33 East Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215.

The committee of the NPIP, representing cooperating state agencies and poultry industry members, serves an essential function by acting as liaison between the poultry industry and the department in matters pertaining to poultry health.

Additional information is available at https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2023-11419/meetings-general-conference-committee-of-the-national-poultry-improvement-plan.

Source: USDA APHIS