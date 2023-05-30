Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection will host a live webinar — Hygienic Principles in the Food Industry — on June 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Food contamination with microbiological contamination can have disastrous consequences for consumers. Harsh cleaning regimens are often standard in food production environments to minimize the risk of bacterial infection. This webinar will outline how to protect systems from bacterial contamination.

Those responsible for ensuring quality on the production line can benefit from joining this live webinar. Register here.

Source: Mettler-Toledo