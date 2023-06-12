Creative chicken dishes have arrived at Caesars Palace. Chicken Guy by famed chef and TV personality Guy Fieri is now open in the Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace.

The new quick-dining establishment features options like signature sandwiches, sharable sides, and chicken tenders.

“I’m always tellin’ people to Go Big or Go Home…and let me tell ya, opening the first Chicken Guy ... in Las Vegas at the granddaddy of them all, Caesars Palace, is goin’ big, in my book,” said Guy Fieri. “Caesars Palace is a truly iconic location, so it’s only fitting that we’re bringing the best real deal chicken tenders, sandwiches and shakes anywhere to The Strip ... "

Delivering big on flavor and texture, the menu features tenders brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk and infused with fresh herbs. Guests can order them grilled or fried — in sandwiches, straight up or in meal-sized salad bowls. No matter the order, the tenders are best eaten doused in one — or several — of the 22 signature sauces. Favorites include Donkey Sauce, a mixture of mayonnaise, roasted garlic, mustard, Worcestershire and lemon; Wasabi Honey, a spicy sauce of wasabi, honey and lime; and Cumin Lime Mojo, a flavorful mix of cumin, lime, cilantro and roasted garlic.

Other highlights include the Loaded Mac Daddy Mac ‘N’ Cheese, made with super melty cheese, chopped crispy or grilled chicken, bacon and green onions, and The Sauce Boss, a loaded chicken sandwich topped with any signature sauces.

“Guy Fieri brings bold flavors to all his restaurants, and Chicken Guy ... at Caesars Palace is no exception,” said Terrence O’Donnell, vice president and assistant general manager of Caesars Palace. “We couldn’t be more excited to offer guests a quick, easy and delicious option from the Mayor of Flavortown.”

Chicken Guy in the Forum Food Hall is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday through Sunday. Guests can visit caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/chicken-guy for more information.

Source: Caesar's Entertainment