Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen is now open at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the new dining concept features sports bar selections with Guy’s signature flavor and flair.

"Get ready, Las Vegas ... I'm bringin' the heat to The Strip again with my newest concept, Guy's Flavortown Sports Kitchen, all day, every day, June 29,” said Fieri.

Only available at Horseshoe Las Vegas, The Crispy Cheese is a burger made with a beef patty, super melty cheese (SMC), a crispy cheese skirt, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles (LTOP). This creation is served with Guy’s Donkey Sauce and a garlic butter toasted brioche bun branded with the official Flavortown logo.

The real-deal Quesa-Birria Mexican “Pizza” is a shareable dish for guests. This cheese-crusted quesadilla is served with braised beef, pico de gallo, crumbled cotija cheese, cilantro and lime crema and a side of birria consomé.

“Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen brings Guy’s unmatched personality and all-star dishes to Horseshoe Las Vegas,” said Jason Gregorec, SVP and general manager of Horseshoe Las Vegas. “Guests and current World Series of Poker players can now take a quick trip to Flavortown to root for their favorite teams at this high-energy venue.”

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen spans 6,540 square feet and seats up to 279 throughout the bar, main dining area and patio. Guests are transported to Flavortown from the moment they step into the space. The greatest Flavortown headlines are stitched throughout the restaurant walls, including the birth announcement of its “Mayor” and real-deal sports predictions from some of Vegas’ beloved teams. The venue sports more than 30 TVs, including a 32-foot video wall, and a decorative wall made of reclaimed wood flooring from a basketball court. For unique viewing, visitors can experience the MVP lounge with two leather couches and two LED screens for group gatherings.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen is the second full-service Guy Fieri restaurant on The Strip. Adjacent to the Caesars Sportsbook desk at Horseshoe Las Vegas, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen will be open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight. For more information, guests can visit here.

Source: Caesar's Entertainment Inc.