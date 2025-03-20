Guy Fieri expands Flavortown line

Celebrity chef, Emmy award-winning TV host, Barbecue Hall of Famer and restauranteur Guy Fieri is launching new Flavortown Wing Sauces and Flavortown Rubs and Seasonings nationwide at retail starting May 2025.

New wing sauces include the O.G. Buffalo, Garlicky Parm, Nashville Hot and Sizzlin' Asian. New barbecue sauces and condiments include Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ, Hot Honey BBQ, Bacon Flavored Ranch and Chili Lime.

The Flavortown Rubs and Seasonings lineup features Garlic Butter, All Purpose, Ultimate Steak Butter, Brown Sugar BBQ, Burger Joint and Cluckin' Chicken.

Source: Flavortown