Meat and Poultry Industry NewsIngredientsNew Consumer Products

Guy Fieri expands Flavortown line

New sauces, rubs and seasonings hit shelves in May 2025.

By Industry News
Guy Fieri expands Flavortown line

Courtesy of Flavortown

March 20, 2025

Celebrity chef, Emmy award-winning TV host, Barbecue Hall of Famer and restauranteur Guy Fieri is launching new Flavortown Wing Sauces and Flavortown Rubs and Seasonings nationwide at retail starting May 2025.

New wing sauces include the O.G. Buffalo, Garlicky Parm, Nashville Hot and Sizzlin' Asian. New barbecue sauces and condiments include Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ, Hot Honey BBQ, Bacon Flavored Ranch and Chili Lime. 

The Flavortown Rubs and Seasonings lineup features Garlic Butter, All Purpose, Ultimate Steak Butter, Brown Sugar BBQ, Burger Joint and Cluckin' Chicken.

Source: Flavortown

KEYWORDS: flavor trends new flavor sauces seasonings

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Related Articles

Stay ahead of the curve. Unlock a dose of cutting-edge insights.

Receive our premium content directly to your inbox.

SIGN-UP TODAY