Heat and Control Inc., an equipment manufacturer and food processing industry supplier, celebrates the grand opening of their new office in Cape Town, South Africa, and 30 years of business in Africa.

Heat and Control has a long-established customer base in Africa and the new office in Stikland, Bellville confirms their commitment to the region and their African customers.

Their customer base spans both small local food manufacturers and larger multinational companies, and they are committed to bringing innovation to food processing in Africa.

Heat and Control General Manager (Africa) Jeff Rossouw says Heat and Control designs, manufactures and supplies equipment solutions for a vast range of food processing operations. “Across industries and applications, we design specialized solutions for all manner of food processing applications, and not just for snacks,” said Rossouw. “Whatever your production needs and however you measure success, you can count on us to deliver researched solutions with precision and passion.”

Heat and Control South Africa specializes in value-added processing of products including meat, seafood, poultry, meat alternative products, ready meals, and pet foods. The solutions help customers achieve higher capacity, lower production costs, greater efficiency and improved product quality.

“In the last five years, we’ve expanded our personnel in this region by fifty percent and we have a direct presence in Nairobi, Kenya as well.” Rossouw stated.

Heat and Control provides a full range of equipment solutions, and with the help of strategic industry partners Ishida, Ceia, Key Technology and Urschel, they are ready to support the growing needs of food processers in Africa.

