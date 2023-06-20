Saffron Road Foods is adding new recipes to its lineup of frozen entrees, including Moroccan-Inspired Chicken & Potatoes and Chicken Enchiladas Al Chipotle. The dishes are inspired by the flavors of Morocco — a new region for the brand — and Mexico and offer eaters the opportunity to travel around the world via their plate with each microwaveable entree, which are ready in six minutes or less.

"We're very excited to introduce Morocco as the latest stop on our culinary Journey to Better, and bring our customers the vibrant, earthy flavors of North Africa. We're so proud of these new entrees and their ability to deliver restaurant-quality global meals right from your freezer," said Chef John Umlauf, senior VP of culinary operations. "At Saffron Road, our kitchens are held to the highest standards of culinary excellence, and our meals are prepared just like a restaurant with no shortcuts: we caramelize and deglaze the mirepoix and tomato paste, pan-roast the vegetables, and slow-simmer the sauces, all using authentic, wholesome ingredients native to the regions of each recipe."

The new dishes include:

Moroccan-Inspired Chicken & Potatoes (gluten free): A nod to Northern Africa, this robust casserole of potatoes, peas, and white-meat chicken is swirled with a roasted red pepper, tomato, and garlic sauce. Will launch at Kroger in August.

Chicken Enchiladas Al Chipotle (gluten free): Roasted dark-meat chicken, fire-roasted corn & Oaxaca cheese are hand-wrapped in nixtamal corn tortillas with a creamy chipotle sauce and served with black beans & rice to evoke the bold flavors of Mexico. Now available at Giant Carlisle, Hannaford, Lowes and Stop & Shop. Will launch at Kroger in August.

The dishes are certified gluten-free and, like all Saffron Road products, are Halal certified.

Grounded in a deep respect for the planet and the nourishment it provides, all Saffron Road products are held to the highest of ethical and quality standards. Saffron Road's meats and vegetables are sourced from family-owned and sustainable farms. All animals are raised with care and are never administered antibiotics.

Each entree has an MSRP of $5.99.

Source: Saffron Road