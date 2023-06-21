The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that BCI Foods Inc., the importer of record located in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada, is recalling approximately 13,561 pounds of chicken noodle soup products that were not presented for import reinspection into the United States.

The following products are subject to recall:

10.5-ounce can of "tasty KITCHEN Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup PRODUCT OF CANADA 45% LESS SODIUM THAN THE REGULAR TASTY KITCHEN CHICKEN NOODLE CONDENSED SOUP*" and with best before dates of 2024 NO 01 and 2024 NO 09 and lot codes 76222305 and 76222313.

10.5-ounce can of "tasty KITCHEN Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup" with a best before date of 2024 NO 07 and lot code 59222311.

The products subject to recall bear Canadian establishment number EST. 142 printed on the can. These items were shipped to distributors in California, Michigan, Minnesota and Tennessee.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by an import broker that canned chicken soup products imported from Canada were not presented for FSIS import reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Marco De Palma, VP of sales for BCI Foods Inc., at 450-796-3210.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS