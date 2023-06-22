The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 1.3 million essential workers in grocery stores, meatpacking plants, and other essential industries across North America, is releasing a statement announcing an agreement with Packer Sanitation Services Inc.

UFCW International President Marc Perrone released the following statement:

“The UFCW is proud to announce that we have reached an agreement with PSSI to offer union representation at PSSI locations across the country. The problems we have witnessed in the industry must firmly remain a thing of the past and we believe that good, strong, union contracts are crucial to protecting all meatpacking and food processing workers.

“Of course, the choice to unionize is with PSSI’s hard-working employees and since we have entered this agreement, two of PSSI’s locations in Liberal, Kansas and Mason City, Iowa have decided to join our union family.

“Meatpacking and food processing workers risked their lives during the height of the pandemic to ensure that families had food on their tables. These workers have earned and deserve the protections that come with a strong union contract and with this agreement, we are one step closer to getting them the contractual protections enjoyed by UFCW members throughout the meatpacking industry.”

Source: UFCW