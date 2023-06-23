Cult Food Science Corp., a company working in the investment, development and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is announcing that it has partnered with Dr. Sarah Dodd, a board-certified veterinary nutritionist, to support Noochies product formulations as well as the design, analysis and validation of nutritional tests with Noochies ingredients and products. In addition, Dr. Sarah Dodd has joined the company's advisory board.

Dr. Dodd graduated from the veterinary science program at Massey University in New Zealand in 2016, after which she completed her Master of Science and doctorate at the University of Guelph in Canada. In 2021, Dr. Dodd passed her certifying exam and was recognized as a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary and Comparative Nutrition by the European Board of Veterinary Specialists. Dr. Dodd's research specializes in plant-based nutrition for companion animals, and in clinical practice she predominantly formulates specialized diets for cats and dogs with complicated health conditions. In addition to her nutrition specialty, Dr. Dodd is also a practicing veterinarian, and she enjoys working with farmed animal sanctuaries and dog and cat rescues.

With Dr. Dodd's support, Cult Food Science will continue to move forward on revolutionizing pet foods with cell-cultivated approaches to create nutritious and sustainable food for pets.

"With the additional support of Dr. Sarah Dodd, I am looking forward to continuing to innovate on pet foods using evidence-based practices to ensure proper nutrition and enjoyment for all pets with every food we make[,]" said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of Cult.

"The prospect of working with CULT is very exciting to me. I truly expect cell-cultivated meats to contribute greatly to the future of pet foods, completely expanding the horizons of nutrient provision and changing the game for environmental, economical and social sustainability," said Dr. Sarah Dodd, BVSc, MSc, Ph.D., DECVCN.

Source: Cult Food Science Corp.