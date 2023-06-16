Cult Food Science Corp., a company working in the investment, development and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is announcing a partnership with Alcheme Bio to utilize their flavor optimization platform to accelerate development of cellular agriculture products for Cult and its portfolio companies.

Alcheme Bio's proprietary approach utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to revolutionize how cultured product companies optimize for flavor and nutrition. Experience targets are determined early in development, which significantly reduces R&D time and costs, while machine learning is utilized to design quality taste experiences and determine how those tastes should be implemented in development.

Alcheme Bio was founded by Vanessa Small, Ph.D., MBA, who has two decades of scientific experience within organizations such as Pfizer and Abbott. Small was most recently the head of biologics at CUE Health and previously developed products for Alere Inc. and CalAsia that generated billions of dollars of revenue. She is a scientific advisor and venture partner for Digital DX Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on digital health care.

Including the Alcheme Bio platform is part of Cult's larger strategy to build out product development infrastructure to accelerate cellular agriculture startups towards market readiness.

"When it comes to food, taste and cost are king. Regardless of how sustainable a product may be, something that tastes amazing is key for cultivated foods to be adopted ... The production process is multistage, and continuous improvement is a pivotal part of high quality manufacturing and that's why we're a big supporter of what Alcheme Bio is doing[,]" said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of Cult.

"Flavoring is an after-thought for most cultivated companies right now because of the limitations of today's flavoring approaches. Alcheme Bio is pioneering a unique approach to flavoring that reduces R&D costs instead of increasing them. We're excited to be building out our platform in partnership with CULT[,]" said Vanessa Small, CEO at Alcheme Bio.

Source: Cult Food Science Corp.