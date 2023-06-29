JBS Australia has delivered its first of many beef consignments into the United Kingdom under the recently enacted Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (“A-UK FTA”). This milestone continues JBS Australia’s longstanding commitment to the UK market where it’s been a consistent supplier of premium beef products for more than 30 years.

Upon the A-UK FTA entering into force on 31 May, JBS arranged its first consignment an assortment of JBS Aberdeen Black beef products including hindquarter and loin cuts. JBS has a scheduled weekly programm of shipping beef to the UK to ensure consistency, reliability, and quality of supply.

JBS Australia CEO Brent Eastwood said the A-UK FTA represents an opportunity for JBS and Australia to continue strengthening its ties to the UK as a top beef supplier.

“We’re delighted to continue serving our high-quality Australian beef to our UK customers, following years of investment and consistent exports to this valued market. JBS is well-placed to meet the rising demand for prime cuts and a variety of premium beef products, with the new agreement allowing us to provide even more Australian produce for consumers. We look forward to increasing trading opportunities underpinned by the free trade agreement and further strengthening our ties with our partners and customers in the UK,” Eastwood said.

Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt said The UK Free Trade Agreement is one of the most comprehensive and ambitious FTAs Australia has signed with any trading partner — and it will provide a foundation for greater profits for Australian producers.

“It’s exciting to see local industry start to benefit from this work. During my trade mission to the UK it was clear UK businesses are eager to import more Aussie product and consumers want to buy high quality Australian produce. I congratulate JBS on their first consignment, and for embracing this opportunity so enthusiastically,” he said.

Managing Director JBS Global (UK) Nick Sherwood said JBS Australia has continually invested in the UK market and navigated market access challenges to ensure a continual supply of premium proteins to its strong customer base.

“As a significant supplier of Australian beef to the UK market, we were delighted to have one of the first consignments entered under the new FTA agreement. This is a significant milestone for the Australian industry and will strengthen the links between UK and Australia, where our shared values in producing sustainable, high quality agricultural products is at the heart of the agreement. We always receive positive feedback from clients, crediting the Australian producers for producing fine meat with super eating quality and consistency. Our clients recognise the passion and dedication within the Australian supply chain, from producers to the packers, everything is about ensuring the best quality meat is in the box ” Sherwood said.

JBS Northern beef brand Aberdeen Black strives to continue its tradition of seeking the very best cattle to ensure it produces tender, tasty, and consistent product for its dedicated UK customers. The brand sources from the Riverina region, which is renowned for its quality livestock production in the heartland of Australia. Aberdeen Black cattle are 100% HGP free, pasture reared, and then finished on a strict high-quality grain diet to consistently deliver maximum flavor. Additionally, all JBS production is governed with rigorous compliance to the highest standards of traceability, animal welfare, food safety and quality management to surpass market expectations in farming excellence.

The new bilateral trading agreement allow an increased tariff-free beef quota volume of 35,000 tons initially for 2023, with volume increase allowances due over the coming nine years.

Source: JBS