The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued two recalls.

The affected products are:

Perdue Premium Meat Co. Inc. DBA Alexander & Hornung Recalls Brookside Brand Fully Cooked Beef Wiener Products Due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen

Panamerican Foods LLC Recalls Ineligible Pork and Beef Bean Stew Products Imported from Brazil

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Source: USDA FSIS