Subway announces the arrival of freshly sliced meats in U.S. restaurants — its latest and biggest change since the brand began its efforts to improve every aspect of the guest experience, headlined by a better menu, which began in 2021.

To showcase freshly sliced meats, which vary by restaurant, Subway revealed a major expansion of its Subway Series menu with a new category called Deli Heroes, a collection of deli subs. These authentic, deli-style sandwiches can be ordered by name and number.

"Over the past two years, we overhauled our expansive pantry of ingredients and debuted a whole new way to Subway with chef-crafted signature sandwiches. These major changes led to rave reviews from our guests and record-breaking sales," said Trevor Haynes, president, North America at Subway. "This year's changes are even bigger and more transformational. The addition of freshly sliced meats is the most impactful yet as it gives our guests a better sandwich – raising the bar even higher for the brand that defined fresh. We can't wait for America to taste the difference and see how far we have come on our journey."

Story behind the slicer

Subway spent over two years preparing for the debut of freshly sliced meats in its U.S. restaurants. It was one of the most complex changes the brand has ever made, from reorganizing its supply chain to installing a deli meat slicer in 20,000 Subway restaurants — including one every five minutes over the course of nine months. The brand also invested more than $80 million in deli meat slicers and gifted them to all its U.S. franchisees. Feedback from Subway guests helped inform these updates, including the creation of a new category on its Subway Series menu.

Subway's culinary team spent over a year crafting classic deli-style sandwiches that also highlight its new slicer. The Titan Turkey and Grand Slam Ham feature 33% more meat than traditional subs, and the Beast boasts a half-pound of meat. All Deli Heroes come with double cheese, served on Subway's freshly baked bread with a combination of sauces and vegetables — which Subway slices fresh in restaurants every day. The lineup of new Deli Heroes includes:

Titan Turkey (#15): Turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

Grand Slam Ham (#99): Ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

Garlic Roast Beef (#17): Roast Beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and Roasted Garlic Aioli. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

The Beast (#30): Pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and MVP Vinaigrette. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

Subway's largest sampling event

To help America taste the difference, Subway is putting its new slicers to the test by offering up to 1 million free six-inch Deli Heroes subs at participating restaurants across the country on Tuesday, July 11, between 10 a.m. and noon local time. At participating restaurants the first 50 consumers to ask will receive a free six-inch Deli Heroes sub.

Subway's transformation of its in-restaurant and online guest experience continues alongside its menu and equipment updates. More than 10,000 restaurants across North America have been updated with a fresh look and feel, and the company continues to roll out enhancements to its digital experience to make online ordering easier and faster.

For more information and to learn more about Subway's transformation journey, visit newsroom.subway.com.

