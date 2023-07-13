U.S. Poultry & Egg Association announces the promotion of Gwen Venable to executive vice president – expo & communication services. She will assume the position as Nath Morris transitions to president.

Venable has been on the USPOULTRY staff since December 2010. She leads USPOULTRY’s communications program, with her prior position being executive vice president of communications. Going forward, she will also be responsible for the association’s International Poultry Expo and the overall management of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE).

Venable holds a Bachelor and Master of Business Administration from the University of Georgia. She also holds a Certified in Exhibition Management (CEM) designation, which is a globally recognized designation that demonstrates the highest professional standard throughout the exhibitions and events management arena. She has served on the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) Southeastern Chapter board of directors since 2012 and was named chair in 2021. In 2022, she served as an ex-officio director of the IAEE board of directors, representing the Chapter Leaders Council. She currently serves on the IAEE international member engagement committee.

“IPPE continues to expand in size and scope. I look forward to continuing to work with our partners, the American Feed Industry Association and the North American Meat Institute, and our exhibitors to further grow the success of this international event,” commented Venable.

“Gwen will continue to lead the strategic communications, public relations, marketing and promotion for the Association’s industry services and events and the annual IPPE. Her previous industry experience being the lead exhibitor and marketing contact of a major processing equipment manufacturer brings an additional and important perspective to the success of IPPE,” remarked Nath Morris, USPOULTRY president-elect.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association