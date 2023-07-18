The makers of the SPAM brand are introducing SPAM maple flavored, bringing the brand's family of varieties to 11 flavors. With its delicious combination of sweet and savory, SPAM maple flavored ushers in a unique and mouthwatering addition to breakfast menus, outdoor barbeques and one-of-a-kind desserts.

The makers of the SPAM brand created the new maple-flavored variety following an outpouring of fan-developed maple recipes and consumer insights and feedback. The variety unites sweet, natural maple flavoring with the savory goodness of SPAM classic, giving fans a delicious and complementary addition to any meal.

"For 86 years, the SPAM brand has introduced a unique variety of products, aligning our great flavors with consumer trends and feedback," said Lisa Selk, vice president of marketing for the SPAM brand. "When recent research showed a resurgence of cooking breakfast at home and an unwavering consumption of maple products, we knew it was time to create SPAM maple flavored. And as a permanent addition to our lineup, we can't wait to see the culinary creations our fans cook up for breakfast and beyond."

Source: Hormel