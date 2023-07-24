Upside Foods, a cultivated meat, poultry and seafood company, is announcing that reservations for the first of Upside's ongoing services at Bar Crenn, commencing Aug. 4, 2023, are now open. This comes after Upside Foods completed the first consumer sale of cultivated meat in the U.S., and represents the first time members of the public can sign up to purchase cultivated meat in the U.S.

"It's a dream come true to have UPSIDE's cultivated chicken at Bar Crenn," said Uma Valeti, CEO and founder of Upside Foods. "This pivotal moment marks a new chapter in history, where consumers have the opportunity to experience the authentic taste of cultivated meat, and to step forward with us towards a brighter, more delicious future."

The first public seating at Bar Crenn, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, will give diners the opportunity to experience Upside's cultivated chicken as part of a six-course meal priced at $150. To secure a reservation, consumers can visit Bar Crenn's reservation page on SevenRooms.

"It was an incredible honor to introduce the first-ever cultivated meat to consumers in the U.S., and now, I'm thrilled to have UPSIDE's cultivated chicken featured regularly on the Bar Crenn menu," said Chef Dominique Crenn. "Eating UPSIDE's delicious cultivated chicken is not only an amazing culinary experience – it's also a powerful statement towards building a more compassionate and sustainable future. I can't wait for our guests to try it."

As part of the service, diners will be served Upside's cultivated chicken, fried in a Recado Negro-infused tempura batter and accompanied by a burnt chili aioli. The dish will be presented in a handmade black ceramic vessel and garnished with an array of edible flowers and greens sourced directly from Bleu Belle Farm. The dish reflects the global benefit that Chef Crenn sees in cultivated meat — with Upside Chicken from the Bay Area in California, tempura from Japanese traditions, and an infusion of Recado Negro from Mexico's Yucatan.

Following the dinner on Aug. 4, subsequent services will take place on the first weekend of each month. New reservations will be released monthly on Bar Crenn's website on the second Friday of the previous month. Limited reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Source: Upside Foods