White Castle recently surpassed a major milestone: all-time sales of its burgers — The Original Slider, Cheese Slider and Jalapeno Cheese Slider — just eclipsed the 29 billion mark. That includes Sliders sold in restaurants and through food retailers nationwide.

In 1921, White Castle became the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S., introducing customers to the small-sized hamburger that would become known as The Original Slider. Forty years later, in 1961, White Castle became the first fast-food chain to reach 1 billion burgers sold.

"The thought of 29 billion can be difficult to grasp, but when you break it down, it all begins with one idea from a pioneer 102 years ago and one tasty little burger," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our recipe for success is treating every burger sold like it is someone's first time experiencing White Castle. Whether you're a first-time customer or a lifelong Craver, hot and tasty 100% beef steam grilled on a bed of onions served on a bun from our own bakeries is what you're craving, and satisfying that craving is what White Castle has delivered, 29 billion times over."

White Castle's menu has become synonymous with Slider-sized sandwiches. Today's restaurants offer a wide array of Sliders, from beef and chicken to fish and plant-based protein. Five types of Sliders, including Original beef and chicken Sliders, are sold in food retailers big and small in all 50 states.

"Whether you're enjoying a six-pack from the freezer aisle of your local grocer or a Crave Case with your friends at your local Castle, you can always count on great value and quality when you enjoy a White Castle Slider," said Richardson. "That's how we sold our first billion Sliders, and that's how we'll get to 30 billion Sliders sold."

Source: White Castle