Pilgrim’s is providing an update on how its Hometown Strong funds are being invested in Arcadia, Wis. The company has worked closely with local leaders to identify how best to meet immediate and longer-term community needs.

Since 2020, JBS U.S.A. and Pilgrim’s have committed over $2 million to Wisconsin communities.

Pilgrim’s Arcadia has partnered with local officials and community leaders to select projects that will strengthen the community where team members live and work.

The company is announcing a $70,000 investment in the Independence School District. Funds will be used for construction of a multi-use community sports field, complete with a parking lot, seating and storage facilities. The field will serve as a community soccer and youth football field, as well as the high school practice field.

A check presentation ceremony was held on July 31. Arcadia Plant Manager Bruce Ford, Hatchery Supervisor Dori Wenger, Human Resources Manager Rocky Lisowski and Complex Environmental Manager Ryan Guza presented the $70,000 check to Independence School District Administrator and High School Principal Paul Franzwa and Independence School Board President Joseph Bragger.

“We are very proud to partner with the Independence School District to establish a place where young athletes and their families can be active and spend time together,” said Bruce Ford, Pilgrim’s Arcadia plant manager. “Being a good neighbor in our community is very important to us at Pilgrim’s, and we are grateful our Hometown Strong initiative has helped make this possible.”

In addition to this investment, Pilgrim’s has already committed to the following Hometown Strong projects in Arcadia:

$20,000 for the Arcadia Ambulance Service, helping fund the construction and operation of a new building for the Arcadia Ambulance Service, which provides emergency medical services to a population of approximately 8,000, covering 480 square miles.

$27,000 for Habitat for Humanity, helping fund the construction of two new homes for local families, one of which is for a Pilgrim’s team member and her family.

$160,000 for the Feed My People Food Bank, supplying funds for a truck and driver to transport food to various hunger relief outlets through Feed My People, a distribution warehouse and food bank center that services more than 200 local hunger relief programs across 14 surrounding counties in West Central Wisconsin.

“As a member of the Pilgrim’s family of growers, our family is extremely proud to be part of a company that values and donates so generously to local communities – thank you,” said Joseph Bragger, Pilgrim’s grower and Independence School Board president.

“We are amazed by the generosity of Pilgrim’s,” said Paul Franzwa, Independence School District administrator and high school principal. “This project will provide for many different groups in our community and will allow us to utilize this space in a meaningful way. We are excited for the multi-use community sports field where the community can come together for activities and fun.”

The Pilgrim’s Arcadia facility employs approximately 500 team members with an annual payroll of more than $26 million. The facility supports 150 growers, paying them more than $18 million per year for their birds.

Pilgrim’s anchors dozens of rural communities — operating more than 30 meat poultry and prepared foods facilities and employing 31,000-plus team members in the United States. Nationally, the Hometown Strong initiative is a $20 million investment from Pilgrim’s, which is part of a $100 million nationwide contribution from JBS U.S.A. Visit hometownstrong.jbssa.com to learn more.

Source: JBS Foods